Celtics injuries: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown updates vs. Raptors

The Celtics haven’t lost more guys for the foreseeable future, but they will be very thin on Monday in Toronto.

On top of Robert Williams now being out for an indefinite period of time , Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will all be unavailable against the Raptors. Tatum is managing his patella tendinopathy in his right leg. Brown is dealing with general right knee tendinopathy. Horford is out due to personal reasons.

With Tatum and Brown hitting Boston’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, it’s no shock to see the stars sitting Monday’s out. This will be the second game Horford has missed in as many days for Boston.