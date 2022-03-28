ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYo9S_0esAN2JH00
Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina may be known for its indulgent Southern food, but there are plenty of restaurants around the state that can take you on a flavorful journey across the world .

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best Greek restaurant in each state, proving that you don't have to fly halfway across the world to find authentic Mediterranean cuisine. According to the site:

"The flavors of Greece are one of a kind and when done right, absolutely divine. Not only is Greek food flavorful, but it can be healthy and delicious. Build on the heart-healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh vegetables. ... Many of [the restaurants on the list] fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best Greek food in the state?

Kairos Mediterranean

Kairos Mediterranean in Charleston was named the best Greek restaurant in all of South Carolina, giving customers a chance to build their own pita, platters and bowls.

Kairos Mediterranean has five locations around the state. Find your nearest location by checking the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Greek food in South Carolina:

"If you're in a rush, stop by this fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious and nutritious Mediterranean food. With hand-crafted recipes developed by [a James Beard Award-winning chef], pop in to try pitas, salads, falafels, etc."

Check out the full list here .

Comments / 0

103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL

154

Followers

140

Posts

38K+

Views

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wichita Eagle

Famous Kansas restaurant celebrates 100 years

The Cozy Inn in Salina started serving up hamburger "sliders" in 1922 and is still going strong today. Though the dining area only has six seats, they prepare over 450,000 of the tiny hamburgers a year.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Restaurant#Salad#Fish#Food Drink#Southern#The Mediterranean Diet#Kairos Mediterranean View#Instagram A
outsidemagazine

The 10 Best Beach Towns in the U.S., Ranked

In the United States, a beach vacation often means squeezing your towel onto a packed, noisy stretch of sand. But if you know where to look, you can find solitude without having to travel to the Caribbean. Our picks here aren’t the coastal hubs you already know about. They’re charming, under-the-radar spots with sprawling, empty stretches of shoreline, low-key lodging, and an I-wanna-be-here-now vibe. If you’d rather stay in a rustic bungalow with ocean views than a flashy megaresort on the water, these are the seaside destinations for you.
TRAVEL
FOX8 News

North Carolina town ranked among top 25 best Southern small towns to live in

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited

Multiple Issues Alleged At “Another Broken Egg Cafe” On Linton Blvd. Problems Found During Two Inspections. Third Now Pending… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not like the situation at “Another Broken Egg […] The article Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
FOX Carolina

Family-owned Upstate restaurant closing after 37 years

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly four decades, a local Mexican restaurant is closings its doors. Anita’s Mexican Restaurant on Alice Avenue in Simpsonville said the owner is retiring. The restaurant thanked the community and their dedicated employees. “It has been so rewarding to have shared our home-cooked...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
154
Followers
140
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy