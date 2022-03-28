ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trophies & Tantalizing Threads: All The Best Looks From The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

Last night’s Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party was filled with famous faces and extravagant ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rwcJ_0esAMysB00
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

This year’s elegant affair was hosted by the publication’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and guests partied on the tropically inspired dance floor, supported by Bacardi Rum, listened to sounds from DJ D-Nice, and ate In-N-Out burgers that were served throughout the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42E76r_0esAMysB00
Source: Rich Fury/VF22 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Before that, however, celebs showed off their titillating threads on Vanity Fair’s 125 foot long Sapphire Blue carpet which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving.

Let’s take a look at some style standouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4WGA_0esAMysB00
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet

Seen on the scene was Kim Kardashian who rocked an electric blue Balenciaga gown and shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27v9mm_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kTsG_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

She also posed inside with her good girlfriend Serena Williams who brought her hubby Alexis Ohanian as her date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBYEi_0esAMysB00
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty
Source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Getty

Serena’s dress was by Versace…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8yVA_0esAMysB00
Source: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP / Getty

and her sister Venus donned an elegant up-do while wearing white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGqme_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Also spotted were Russell Wilson and a cranberry-color-wearing Ciara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IU7Nt_0esAMysB00
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtUQA_0esAMysB00
Source: John Shearer / Getty

inside the party, Ciara kicked it with Houston hottie/Oscars performer Megan Thee Stallion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kep5R_0esAMysB00
Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty

Megan rocked a Monot gown to the party accessorized with pink bling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5lG0_0esAMysB00
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wNT0_0esAMysB00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Easily a style standout, Janelle Monae rocked a sexy Christian Siriano dress with cut-outs that showcased her curves…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014pWz_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

her hair was styled in blonde buns and her dress perfectly showcased her bangin’ baaaawdy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SA1LD_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYtEg_0esAMysB00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Also a style standout, Laura Harrier served “Old Hollywood” glam in Off-White complete with gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XV1oj_0esAMysB00
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

So stunning, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jU5ea_0esAMysB00
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Lovebirds Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey hit the carpet as a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grM80_0esAMysB00
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl6qV_0esAMysB00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lori wore a green Tony Ward Couture gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT1K8_0esAMysB00
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage / Getty

You like?

Celebs Wear Green To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Like Lori, several other stars wore green for last night’s activities.

Tiffany Haddish also donned green in the form of a glittery Dolce & Gabbana gown…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S0nm_0esAMysB00
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

and Apryl Jones joined her boo Taye Diggs on the carpet in a green gown as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313AJy_0esAMysB00
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Another green ensemble wearer was D. Wade who posed with his wife Gabrielle Union in a green tux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A62Mu_0esAMysB00
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Celebs Wear Black To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

While some stars opted for colorful looks, others kept it simple in black.

Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in her see-through black number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0KK1_0esAMysB00
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSAzy_0esAMysB00
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Saweetie kept it sexy in black complete with a thigh-high slit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFYIX_0esAMysB00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eANLy_0esAMysB00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Chlöe Bailey also opted for a black look…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6dCh_0esAMysB00
Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

and Tracee Ellis Ross wore a black mermaid gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODrmj_0esAMysB00
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

YOU tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your favorite?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an6wE_0esAMysB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rI7Z_0esAMysB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGiAx_0esAMysB00

WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Marie Claire

The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks

After much anticipation, the 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place tonight, March 27, at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—and, naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not skip out on the opportunity to don their flashiest frocks on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The Oscars signal the official end of the awards season, and it's safe to say that the best looks were truly saved for last. Although, I would be remiss if I didn't at least mention the fact that the rest of the 2022 red carpet season was pretty spectacular—and will be pretty hard to beat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Trophies#Threads#Vanity Fair#Christian
Footwear News

Zendaya Is All Business in Cinched Hourglass Suit & Hidden Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was all business at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black Sportmax suit. Her ensemble featured a sharply cut blazer with a cinched hourglass silhouette, sharp lapels and double-breasted black buttons — as well as long matching trousers. Completing her look was a purple collared shirt and silky black tie. For added glamour, the actress donned a diamond lapel pin and stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Zendaya’s footwear...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Glitters in Green Dress With Peekaboo Cups & Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sparkly green statement on the red carpet tonight at the 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The “Girls Trip” star arrived in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured allover dark green sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. Punctuating the piece were clusters of silver sequins for added sparkle. Sculpted black cups beneath the dress’ neckline created a modern take on the bustier for a striking moment. Haddish’s look was complete with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered rings by...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

All the fashion from the Oscars parties

Oscars weekend draws the biggest names and the brightest stars to Los Angeles, all in celebration of the annual awards ceremony. While the Academy Awards itself boasts one of the most significant red carpets of the year, there are also plenty of pre-and post-awards parties - many of them hosted by designers and brands - that feature their own notable fashion moments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Timothée Chalamet Attended the Oscars Afterparty in a Moto McQueen Look

Given his outfit, it wouldn't have been surprising if Timothée Chalamet had pulled up to the Oscars afterparty on a motorcycle. After attending the memorable award show on March 27 in a shirtless suit, the "Dune" star changed into a matching Alexander McQueen biker jacket and jeans for Vanity Fair's annual party. Featuring denim paneling and zipper accents, the leather set made for a sharp entrance and was appropriately paired with equally edgy biker boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mother Wolf Chef Evan Funke to Make Debut Designing Menu for Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles chef Evan Funke knows his way around the Oscars. Not only is his father, Alex, a three-time Academy Award winning visual effects director (“I’ve been to a couple of Oscars as a guest of my dad’s,” Evan says), but he’s also helped create the dishes for the annual Governors Ball several times alongside culinary celeb Wolfgang Puck. And now this year, Funke, whose Italian eateries Felix in Venice and Hollywood’s Mother Wolf are celebrity and industry hot spots, will make his debut designing the menu for the Vanity Fair viewing dinner and after-party,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rita Ora Commands Attention in Beaded Dress & Bejeweled Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Rita Ora demanded attention as she hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a stunning Miss Sohee gown and coat by London-based designer Sohee Park, plus matching shoes. The shimmering black column gown designed in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana featured a strapless design with a bejeweled V-shaped neckline while the white coat had billowy sleeves and whimsical embroidery at the bottom. Of the dress, Sohee Park wrote on Instagram: “Just like painting on a canvas, tableaus of Minhwa inspired...
CELEBRITIES
