Trophies & Tantalizing Threads: All The Best Looks From The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Last night’s Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party was filled with famous faces and extravagant ensembles.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

This year’s elegant affair was hosted by the publication’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and guests partied on the tropically inspired dance floor, supported by Bacardi Rum, listened to sounds from DJ D-Nice, and ate In-N-Out burgers that were served throughout the evening.

Source: Rich Fury/VF22 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Before that, however, celebs showed off their titillating threads on Vanity Fair’s 125 foot long Sapphire Blue carpet which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving.

Let’s take a look at some style standouts.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet

Seen on the scene was Kim Kardashian who rocked an electric blue Balenciaga gown and shades.

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

She also posed inside with her good girlfriend Serena Williams who brought her hubby Alexis Ohanian as her date.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

Source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Getty

Serena’s dress was by Versace…

Source: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP / Getty

and her sister Venus donned an elegant up-do while wearing white.

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Also spotted were Russell Wilson and a cranberry-color-wearing Ciara.

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Source: John Shearer / Getty

inside the party, Ciara kicked it with Houston hottie/Oscars performer Megan Thee Stallion.

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty

Megan rocked a Monot gown to the party accessorized with pink bling.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Easily a style standout, Janelle Monae rocked a sexy Christian Siriano dress with cut-outs that showcased her curves…

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

her hair was styled in blonde buns and her dress perfectly showcased her bangin’ baaaawdy.

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Also a style standout, Laura Harrier served “Old Hollywood” glam in Off-White complete with gloves.

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

So stunning, right?

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Lovebirds Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey hit the carpet as a couple.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lori wore a green Tony Ward Couture gown.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage / Getty

You like?

Celebs Wear Green To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Like Lori, several other stars wore green for last night’s activities.

Tiffany Haddish also donned green in the form of a glittery Dolce & Gabbana gown…

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

and Apryl Jones joined her boo Taye Diggs on the carpet in a green gown as well.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Another green ensemble wearer was D. Wade who posed with his wife Gabrielle Union in a green tux.

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Celebs Wear Black To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

While some stars opted for colorful looks, others kept it simple in black.

Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in her see-through black number.

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Saweetie kept it sexy in black complete with a thigh-high slit.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Chlöe Bailey also opted for a black look…

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

and Tracee Ellis Ross wore a black mermaid gown.

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

YOU tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your favorite?