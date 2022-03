Tragedy struck this past Tuesday night in West Texas near the border of New Mexico, as a fiery crash led to the deaths of 9 people. Of those killed, 6 were student golfers associated with the University of the Southwest (USW), a Christian school in Hobbs, NM. Two students survived the ordeal with critical injuries, but the golf coach and two people within the other vehicle, a pickup truck, ultimately perished in the accident.

HOBBS, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO