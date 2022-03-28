Author Ruchika Tulshyan on creating an inclusive workplace

Click here to read the full article. In its quest to reduce packaging and product waste, the beauty industry has made significant strides in recent years. For Shannon Goldberg, chief zero waste officer at Izzy Zero Waste Beauty, more could be done. So she deconstructed the traditional supply chain model and re-built it with a zero-waste mindset. The result is a product structure centered on refills for mascara and lip butter — with more products to come.
