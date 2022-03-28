U.S. Chamber Comments on the Department of Commerce Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry RFI
Re: Incentives, Infrastructure, and Research and Development Needs to Support a Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry; Docket Number: 220119–0024. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce appreciates the opportunity to submit the following comments in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (Department) January 24 request for information (RFI) regarding the incentives, infrastructure, and...www.uschamber.com
Comments / 0