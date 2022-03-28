ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Chamber Comments on the Department of Commerce Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry RFI

uschamber.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: Incentives, Infrastructure, and Research and Development Needs to Support a Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry; Docket Number: 220119–0024. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce appreciates the opportunity to submit the following comments in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (Department) January 24 request for information (RFI) regarding the incentives, infrastructure, and...

www.uschamber.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Solar tariff request sparks conflict before Commerce decision

One solar manufacturer’s quest to convince the Biden administration to slap new tariffs on foreign-made solar equipment has led to a new industry clash as a major Commerce Department decision looms. Auxin Solar Inc., a solar panel producer based in San Jose, Calif., asked Commerce earlier this year to...
SAN JOSE, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a decision that could dramatically undercut President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals, the Commerce Department said Monday it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China. Clean energy leaders said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Opposes Proposal at WTO to Waive Intellectual Property Rights

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center, Senior Vice President Patrick Kilbride issued the following statement on developments regarding intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization. This proposal is fundamentally misguided and should be rejected. It ignores that the overwhelming problem is not vaccine production, it is last-mile...
U.S. POLITICS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Statement on the Digital Markets Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement in response to news of a political agreement on the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA):. “While details are still emerging, we are disappointed that the European Union has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Statement on U.S.-U.K. Deal on Sec. 232 Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement on news the U.S. and UK reached a deal on the U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum:. “American workers and companies negatively impacted by soaring metals prices...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Rfi#Chamber#The Biden Administration
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Letter on Proposed Amendments to Agriculture Acquisition Regulations; 87 Fed. Reg. 9005

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Agriculture Department’s (USDA) proposed amendments to the Agriculture Acquisition Regulation (AGAR), 87 Fed. Reg. 9005 (February 17, 2022). In particular, the Chamber strongly opposes USDA’s proposed new AGAR contract clauses requiring contractors to report labor law violations for themselves as well as all tiers of subcontractors and suppliers, and any measures taken to remedy labor law violations by the contractor and any tier of subcontractor. These provisions are not supported by any authority and USDA has provided no explanation, supporting data, or context to justify them. In addition, they will create significant burdens and False Claims Act exposure for companies bidding on or working on USDA contracts. Accordingly, the Chamber believes these proposed sections must be withdrawn.
AGRICULTURE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Action to Combat Organized Retail Crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a letter to Members of Congress, the National Governors Association, the National Conference of State Legislatures, and the National District Attorneys Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges policymakers to tackle the growing problem of retail theft and organized retail crime harming communities and businesses of all sizes across America.
RETAIL
uschamber.com

Coalition Letter on OECD Model Rules

The undersigned organizations represent thousands of U.S. businesses and nonprofit organizations actively engaged in a broad range of economically and socially desirable activities encouraged by Congress and the Administration through the tax system. Our members’ activities include investing in research and development, investing in affordable housing, hiring disadvantaged workers, investing...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy