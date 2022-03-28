Modern Woman Monday - March 28, 2022
It's Modern Woman Monday and Women's History Month!
Every Monday, I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!
UNCVRD Jewelry is a female owned jewelry company.
Tailored Hope is a handmade accessories and gift small shop.
Zest is a female owned smoothie, juice and treats shop in Fairfield, NJ.
Tori Wesszer is a nutrition expert and the co-author of the cookbook "Fraîche Food Full Hearts"
Raluca Ro is a wedding photographer based in Georgia.
Comments / 0