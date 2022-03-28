ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJu02_0esAIuU700

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina said it needs help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago.

Someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots near the Marion County home on Oct. 3 and at least one of their neighbors appeared to be dead, investigators said.

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in NC has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

Officers then found Cathy Diane Thompkins, 45; her husband John Michael Thompkins, 49; and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death. deputies said in a news release.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Fox 46 Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sc#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
ELGIN, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy