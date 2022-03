BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State hosted Lewis for a doubleheader in softball, with the Bulldogs losing their first two home games of the season, 6-2 and 3-0. The Bulldogs’ day started well with a first-inning home run by Paige Kortz, bringing her GLIAC lead to six home runs on the season. However, the Flyers responded with two runs in the next inning with an RBI double by Maggie Joutras and an error to score the second run.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO