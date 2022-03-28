ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

90210 star Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery as his wife Angela says he 'still has an uphill battle' and will have to stay hospitalized 'a while longer'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Matt Lanter underwent emergency surgery this week, and his wife Angela took to Instagram on Sunday to give everyone an update on his condition.

The YouTuber, 37, posted a photo of her hand holding the 38-year-old actor's. A medical bracelet was clearly visible around his wrist.

'This week has been the scariest of my life,' Angela captioned the black and white picture. 'My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday. Thankfully he’s started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BraD_0esAHedw00
Feeling better: Matt Lanter underwent emergency surgery this week, and his wife Angela took to Instagram on Sunday to give everyone an update on his condition (pictured 2019)

She added, 'Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes [red heart emoji]. We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.'

Lanter, better known by her YouTube name Angela Stacy, did not specify on exactly what her husband was suffering from in her social media post.

A number of the internet personality's 342,000 fans offered their well wishes and support in the comments including several of Lanter's famous friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW49c_0esAHedw00
Holding on: The YouTuber, 37, posted a photo which showed her hand holding the 38-year-old actor's. A medical bracelet was clearly visible around his wrist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaYuv_0esAHedw00
Emotional caption: Angela wrote a heartfelt caption which included calling the week the 'scariest of my life' but saying he's 'started to turn the corner'

Matt's Star Wars: The Clone Wars co-star Ashley Eckstein left a comment that read, 'Sending you, Matt and your family all of my love and prayers! [prayer hand's emoji and red heart emoji.]

Beauty influencer Sazan, who boasts more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, wrote, 'Oh no!!! Praying for Matt and for you and the fam [red heart emoji] you’re in our thoughts, love you!'

Melissa Ordway, whose character on 90210 had an affair with Matt Lanter's Liam Court, continued the theme of prayers, writing, 'We'll keep praying [red heart emoji].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xelc2_0esAHedw00
Loving couple: Matt and Angela married back in 2013 and had a daughter named MacKenlee four years later

Matt and Angela married back in 2013 and had a daughter named MacKenlee four years later.

The two made 83 episodes of Hello Baby, a podcast about taking care of their little bundle of joy, after MacKenlee was born.

Lanter is best known for playing Liam Court on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off 90210 that ran from 2008 to 2013. He appeared as Court in 98 episodes.

More recently, the actor co-starred in the Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy with Josh Duhamel which was canceled last year after just eight episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka4Zu_0esAHedw00
Television star: Lanter is best known for playing Liam Court on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off 90210 from 2009 to 2013 (pictured on-set with Shenae Grimes in 2012) 

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lanter
Person
Melissa Ordway
Person
Ashley Eckstein
Person
Josh Duhamel
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Justin Bieber shows the strain as he emerges for first time since wife Hailey was rushed to hospital with brain blood clot... as insiders reveal he's 'very worried' about her and 'barely' sleeping

Justin Bieber was seen for the first time since his wife Hailey's terrifying health scare last week as he boarded a private plane out of Los Angeles and headed to the Salt Lake City leg of his Purpose World Tour on Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old singer sported a vibrant red...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#Hospital
CinemaBlend

NCIS Star Reveals Details About The Crossover With NCIS: Hawai'i, And Fans Might Be Disappointed

2022 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting year for the current NCIS franchise, as the original series is just weeks away from crossing over with the newest spinoff. When the event was announced, stars confirmed that Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law would depart the mainland to join the NCIS: Hawai'i team over in the Aloha State for an episode, but few details were available aside from those two stars participating and when the crossover would air. Now, actor Brian Dietzen has shed a little bit more light on details for the crossover, and some fans might be bummed out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He's focusing all his energy on his recovery': Stephen Mulhern resting on doctor's orders after 'undergoing a hospital procedure which could see him off television for weeks'

Stephen Mulhern is 'resting up' after reportedly undergoing a hospital procedure which could see him off television 'for weeks'. The presenter, 44, told fans he'd be absent from this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway after being told to take time out on 'doctor's orders', leaving his fans concerned. However, a source...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Re-Signs Michael Mealor as Jack and Diane’s Son, Kyle

What with the stunning return of Kyle’s mother, Diane Jenkins, who we believed to be truly and most sincerely dead, our thoughts turned very quickly to the impact her reappearance would have on the canvas and those characters who were closest to her. Certainly Diane’s reappearance will cause shockwaves...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams pushes a pram as she is seen filming Disney's Enchanted sequel for the first time alongside co-star Patrick Dempsey in Buckinghamshire village transformed into fairy tale wonderland

Amy Adams pushed a pram through the streets of a Buckinghamshire village on Tuesday as she was seen filming the upcoming sequel to Enchanted for the first time. The actress, 47, is reprising her role as Giselle in the new movie Disenchanted and was joined on location by her returning co-star Patrick Dempsey.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy