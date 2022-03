Josh Warrington’s father and trainer Sean O’Hagan expects his son to chase his American dream after regaining the IBF featherweight title.Warrington became a two-time world champion in thrilling fashion in his home city of Leeds on Saturday night, silencing his doubters with a stunning seventh-round stoppage of tough Spaniard Kiko Martinez.‘The Leeds Warrior’, who regained the IBF belt he first won by defeating Lee Selby in 2018 and vacated 14 months ago, did not come through unscathed as he was later taken to hospital with a suspected fractured jaw and hand.Some big fights and nights ahead 💯 pic.twitter.com/en3TzjOgFE— Matchroom Boxing...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO