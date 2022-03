SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The son of two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Al Leiter, Jack Leiter dominated in his lone full college season at Vanderbilt last spring. He no-hit South Carolina in his first Southeastern Conference start, tied for the NCAA Division I lead with 179 strikeouts in 110 innings and pitched the Commodores to within a victory of the College World Series title. Signed for a Rangers-record $7,922,000 as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, he'll make his pro debut this April in Double-A. MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis recently spoke with Leiter at Rangers camp about the influence his father had in his life, his relationship with MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect Anthony Volpe and more.

