In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO