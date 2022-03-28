ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams shares video of mother, baby robbed at gunpoint as he defends anti-crime unit

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared security camera video of a shocking robbery of a mother and her baby. "Mother and baby held at gun point during a recent robbery. And a small group of people in...

Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Adams meet for crime prevention strategies

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown met Friday afternoon with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss crime prevention strategies. Both Chicago and New York have seen a spike in crime on public transportation. Adams recently announced that his police chiefs will now do tours of duty in the subway system for visibility.
Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
“Vaccinated”, Woman pulled a gun on another driver because she was enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19

The 33-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun on another driver on Sunday because she was so enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The woman started honking her car horn after she saw the man’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker and even throwing water bottles at his vehicle while both were stopped a red light. The victim reportedly captured the whole incident on video.
Indiana Woman Burned Alive By Her Boyfriend, Finally Receives Justice

An Indiana woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2018---has finally received justice. Hugh Scott Jr., 37, headed to trial this week on charges of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson. The trial lasted for four days, but he was found guilty on all counts after the jury deliberated for just six hours.
Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
