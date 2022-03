EVELETH — The Rock Ridge Track and Field program is looking to raise some serious funds for their new track facilities thanks to an anonymous donor and a burger bash fundraiser set for April 9 at the Eveleth Elks Club. In honor of the classes of 1983-86 and in memory of Steve Kerzie, the anonymous Gilbert High School alum is set to donate double whatever the Wolverines track team can raise throughout the fundraiser, up to $20,000 for a grand total of $30,000. ...

EVELETH, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO