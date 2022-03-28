ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rally to Support Universal Screening for Risk of Dyslexia (SF City Hall)

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on the steps of San Francisco City Hall for a rally on Tuesday, March 29th, 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM!....

NBC San Diego

HIV/AIDS Activists to Rally at San Francisco City Hall

Activists were set to rally in front of San Francisco City Hall on Monday, calling on city leaders to make HIV/AIDS a priority again after many living with the disease suffered during the pandemic. The shelter in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of visits to clinics...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PIX11

Women rally for equal pay at New York City Hall

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Tuesday is National Equal Pay Day, a day that marks how far into the new year it takes for women to be paid the same as their male counterparts from the previous year. Supporters of the movement and elected officials gathered on the steps of City Hall wearing red to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KION News Channel 5/46

Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Students at the Hartnell Community College will be able to enter most indoor campus facilities without a mask. Hartnell will lift its indoor mask mandate at all campus locations starting on Monday, March 21st. The post Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGES
KUTV

GALLERY: Rally in support of transgender youth in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds joined together in support of transgender youth in Salt Lake City at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday evening. The rally took place after learning that Utah legislatures intend on overriding Gov. Cox veto on HB11, which bans transgender youth athletes from competing in school sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court was sworn in Monday as officials praised the historic elevation of appellate judge Patricia Guerrero to the state's highest court.“It made history for us and the future of California,” said Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. She added that "it is such a substantive and well-deserved appointment.”Moreover, Guerrero's ascension restored the four-female majority on the seven member court, Cantil-Sakauy noted.Guerrero, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, brings a "different perspective than has ever been offered on this court,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom before administering the oath of office.But Newsom said his appointment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
