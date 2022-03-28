Rally to Support Universal Screening for Risk of Dyslexia (SF City Hall)

The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court was sworn in Monday as officials praised the historic elevation of appellate judge Patricia Guerrero to the state's highest court.“It made history for us and the future of California,” said Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. She added that "it is such a substantive and well-deserved appointment.”Moreover, Guerrero's ascension restored the four-female majority on the seven member court, Cantil-Sakauy noted.Guerrero, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, brings a "different perspective than has ever been offered on this court,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom before administering the oath of office.But Newsom said his appointment...

