ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is the Queen Sniffing on ‘Bridgerton’?

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago

Look, sometimes we all need a pick me up, and fictional versions of Queen Charlotte of England are no different. Ever since we first met the Queen ( Golda Rosheuvel ) in Bridgerton Season 1, we’ve known that her Majesty enjoys scandalous gossip, enormous wigs, and snorting a mysterious colored powder. The Queen’s “snuff” seems to be Charlotte’s biggest vice, as she routinely blows off conversations and orders her manservant around to fetch more. But what exactly is the Queen snorting in Bridgerton ? What is the history behind snuff and what is Golda Rosheuvel, the actress who plays Queen Charlotte, sniffing on the Bridgerton set?

Netflix’s steamy hit Bridgerton takes place in a fantasy version of Regency era England where lords and ladies dance to string versions of Madonna’s “Material Girl” and true love conquers all. The show’s unique approach to race relations was inspired by the very real historical theory that Queen Charlotte was mixed race. This means that England could have been ruled over by a Black woman centuries before Prince Harry fell hard for the biracial Meghan Markle. Bridgerton takes this idea and asks what if King George IV and Queen Charlotte’s marriage had actually ushered in a post-racial society in the Regency era? It’s a fantasy, to be sure, but a sweet one.

But let’s circle back to the question at hand…
What is the Queen Sniffing on Bridgerton ?
More On: Bridgerton What's Next on 'Bridgerton': Are Penelope and Colin Falling in Love? Who Does Eloise Marry? And More… Luke Newton Explains What Those 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Marina/Sir Phillip Scenes Mean for Colin 'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Open Up About the "Exciting" and "Terrifying" Future of Penelope and Colin 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Hasty Resolutions

If you’re worried that Bridgerton ‘s Queen Charlotte has a serious drug addiction, calm down. What she’s snorting is snuff. Snuff is a form of pulverized or finely chopped tobacco that you ingest by breathing through the nose. It gives users a concentrated hit of nicotine. Snuff was also often “flavored” to add an extra burst of scent, taste, or fragrance. So basically it’s tobacco you snort. It was kind of like vaping before, er, vaping. Except you blow it up your nose.

Actor Golda Rosheuvel is not sniffing real snuff on set, though. Rosheuvel told Decider in a recent interview that the powder she sniffs for the show is actually a form of sugar.

“I think it’s like glucose stuff. At the end of the day I’m like, yeah, wild sugar rush,” Rosheuvel said. “It’s harmless, it’s fine. Absolutely harmless.”

So there you have it. No heavy drugs were sniffed in the making of Bridgerton . Just sugar powder standing in for historic tobacco.

Comments / 0

Decider.com
Decider.com

10K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Netflix#Regency Era England#Biracial
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having the best time on their Caribbean tour. They stopped at a village in Belize, where they went viral for their epic dance moves. Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
Elle

Kate Middleton Looked Gorgeous In Blue Lace Peplum Dress In Belize

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Joint Engagement With Prince Charles and Camilla. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize on Saturday, beginning their week-long tour of the Caribbean. Kate Middleton stepped off the plane wearing a blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit. The jacket's peplum silhouette emphasized her narrow waist, along with the form fitting pencil skirt. The lace edges of the suit fluttered in the wind as they stood for a formal salute at the Belize airport.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Kate Middleton's Best Bold Style Statements From Royal Tour of Caribbean With Prince William

The duchess of fashion! Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent their Caribbean royal tour meeting locals and taking in the rich culture of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their eight-day trip, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has sported vibrantly colored outfits while participating in loads of activities, including playing drums at Bob Marley's former home, dancing with crowds, greeting locals, and making formal appearances.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Future King Wanted Royal Family To Accept, Love Camilla Parker Bowles? Queen Mother Wasn’t Reportedly A Fan Of Duchess

Prince Charles wanted the royal family to accept Camilla, but at least one person didn't. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship had a rocky start because not everyone approved of the latter for the future king. So, after Prince Charles joined the military in the 1970s, he found out that Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot with another man. A couple of years later, Prince Charles ended up marrying the late Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Used Final Royal Engagement To Send Secret Message, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle sent a secret message about a complicated relationship during final royal engagement. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final royal engagements two years ago. However, according to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex sent a secret message during her last appearance as a working royal through her ensemble.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson's Ex To 'Rely' On Queen Elizabeth's Money Forever? Duke Loses Another Honor Even After Reaching A Settlement With Virginia Giuffre

A royal expert claimed Prince Andrew is set to be "bank-rolled" by Queen Elizabeth. Prince Andrew had been in the news since his name was linked to the late convicted s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Things exacerbated after Virginia Giuffre came forward and accused the son of Queen Elizabeth of s*xual assault on three occasions.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy