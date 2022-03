Camilla Parker-Bowles is reportedly in jeopardy as Kate Middleton remains more popular than her. Royal fans were shocked when Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee to state that Camilla Parker-Bowles should be given the Queen Consort title when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne. The "sincere wish" of Her Majesty would mean that the Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned beside the Prince of Wales.

