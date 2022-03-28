ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier Lottery to honor winning tickets from Fast Play Golden Jackpot game

By IPB News
wbaa.org
 1 day ago

Hundreds of Hoosiers will be able to collect their winnings from a new state lottery game that was shut down hours after it was introduced. The Hoosier Lottery recently released a new, $20 fast play ticket...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Man finds forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KVAL) — Wilbur Brown gathered with friends at an Oregon lodge on Christmas Eve. When one of his friends bought a “26 for $25” Megabucks ticket, Brown took notice. The option lets people buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for just $25.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
WJON

Big Winning Lottery Ticket Claimed in Stearns County

SAUK CENTRE -- There was a big scratch-off lottery ticket winner in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Premiere Play won $200,000 in Sauk Centre. The winning ticket was played on Wednesday at a HolidayStation Store. The tickets cost $10 to play. The top prize...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
NottinghamMD.com

New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was quite a week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. A player in Perry Hall bought a Fast Play ticket on March 19 that is worth $67,866 and winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Carney and Middle River. In all, 30 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and … Continue reading "New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River" The post New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Lottery acknowledges “issue” with instant-win game

More than 24 hours after the Hoosier Lottery acknowledged “an issue” with an instant-win game that started Sunday, the state agency publicly shared what it’s doing about the problem. “We are experiencing an issue with the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game. If you have purchased this...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#The Lottery#Fast Play Golden Jackpot#The Hoosier Lottery#Brandonjsmith5
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hoosiers continue itching for scratch-off lottery tickets

The surge of Hoosiers wagering a few bucks from time to time on scratch-off lottery tickets amid the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of letting up. Data released Tuesday by the State Lottery Commission show sales of scratch-off tickets increased 4% to $886 million during the eight-month period between July 2021 and February 2022.
LOTTERY
95.3 MNC

Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse shooting to land NIT Final Four

Indianapolis’s bid to host the NIT Final Four centers on an arena you might not expect. Indy has hosted the NCAA Final Four eight times — three at Lucas Oil Stadium, four at the RCA Dome and one at Market Square Arena. The women’s Final Four has been at Gainbridge Fieldhouse twice and the RCA Dome. But the NIT bid would bring the tournament to Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

With NIT Bid, Indy Bets Hinkle Fieldhouse Is Ready for (Another) Closeup

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy’s bid to host the NIT Final Four centers on an arena you might not expect. This week’s NIT Final Four marks the return of the event to New York’s Madison Square Garden, after the pandemic canceled the tournament in 2020 and moved the entire tourney to Texas in 2021. But the NCAA, which owns the tournament, is seeking bids to play the finals elsewhere the next two years. Indy is among the confirmed bidders, with a proposal to bring the tournament to Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lottery
WISH-TV

Future Indiana Hoosier CJ Gunn

On this episode, Charlie tips off a new mini-series on 'Who's Got Next?!' with interviews from the top high school basketball players in Indiana's 2022 senior class. Up first? Indianapolis' powerhouse Lawrence North's latest star CJ Gunn. Gunn averaged over 23 points per game this season for legendary Wildcats Head Coach Jack Keefer, and now turns his focus to being ready to play for Indiana University as a freshman in Bloomington. Gunn dishes on the stellar close to his senior season, what Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson wants him to focus on this summer, and the big sister who also can play some serious hoops! Thank you for listening and good luck to CJ Gunn!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cathedral beats Chesterton 65-31 to win Class 4A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral dominated Chesterton on Saturday night to win the Class 4A State Boys Basketball Championship 65-31. The Trojans were hoping to close out their season with a perfect 29-0 record. It would have been the school's first perfect season ever and they would have been northwest Indiana's first 30-win team since 1991.
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy