Hoosier Lottery to honor winning tickets from Fast Play Golden Jackpot game

On this episode, Charlie tips off a new mini-series on 'Who's Got Next?!' with interviews from the top high school basketball players in Indiana's 2022 senior class. Up first? Indianapolis' powerhouse Lawrence North's latest star CJ Gunn. Gunn averaged over 23 points per game this season for legendary Wildcats Head Coach Jack Keefer, and now turns his focus to being ready to play for Indiana University as a freshman in Bloomington. Gunn dishes on the stellar close to his senior season, what Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson wants him to focus on this summer, and the big sister who also can play some serious hoops! Thank you for listening and good luck to CJ Gunn!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO