Hoosier Lottery to honor winning tickets from Fast Play Golden Jackpot game

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was quite a week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. A player in Perry Hall bought a Fast Play ticket on March 19 that is worth $67,866 and winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Carney and Middle River. In all, 30 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and …
