Indiana State

Indiana's unemployment rate continues record-breaking streak

By IPB News
wbaa.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s unemployment rate hit record lows for the third straight month in February at 2.3 percent as the state also recorded the highest number of people working in a private-sector job. Just about every employment metric headed in a positive direction in February. The unemployment rate fell 0.1...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 2

Reuters

U.S. pending home sales post fourth straight monthly decline in February

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped for a fourth straight month in February, weighed down by a persistent shortage of properties, and activity could remain sluggish amid increasing mortgage rates and high house prices. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday...
BUSINESS
Neshoba Democrat

County’s unemployment rate jumps 1.8%

Neshoba County’s unemployment rate rose 1.8 percentage points during January, according to figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. The unemployment rate in January stood at 5.0 percent This ended two months of unusually low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate in December was 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent in November 2021. Still, when compared to January 2021, Neshoba County’s unemployment rate was .8 percentage points lower.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
WOMI Owensboro

Why Gas is Cheaper in Kentucky Compared to Indiana

The price of gas continues to climb seemingly on a daily basis. As of this writing (Friday, March 11th, 2022), the national average is $4.33 per gallon for regular (the 87 octane most of us use) according to AAA. That's up two cents from yesterday, and well above the previous record of $4.10 back in 2008 before the financial crisis. Unfortunately, it looks like may be a while before we see them drop back down with some experts suggesting the higher prices will likely be around for "for weeks if not months," according to CBS News. There are a number of reasons for the spike in prices, none of which I'll get into here because that's not the point of this article. If you want more on that, the CBS News article I referenced two sentences ago explores those reasons in-depth. What I'm here to explore is why those of us living in Indiana, particularly the southern part of the state, find ourselves paying 20 to 25 cents more a gallon than our friends and neighbors just south of us in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

March 14 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have edged lower after reaching an all-time high late last week. According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday. Prices have been...
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Have unemployment applications increased in 2022?

On the outside it appears that unemployment is looking pretty good. However millions of people have been classified as “left the workforce” and aren’t counted in official data. How does residential energy credit work?. What is the current rate?. On the week of January 2, weekly claims...
BUSINESS

