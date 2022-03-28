San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.

MANTECA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO