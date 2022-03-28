ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

By ABC7
KSBW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose police are investigating two shootings that happened within one block of each other on Sunday. Investigators say a man was shot and killed on South 4th Street, north of East San Carlos Street at just before 3 a.m. This content is imported...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Ramon police say missing runaway teens are talking with others on social media

SAN RAMON, Calif. - UPDATE: Police say the two missing teens have been found. San Ramon police said Sunday they are still searching for two missing runaway teenagers. In an update to their investigation, officials said the two teens, 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan, are still missing. They said they believe both remain in good health based on recent sightings, and communication with other local youth via social media.
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bystander captures video San Jose police shooting man at taqueria

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officials, Monday, said that two acts of violence downtown over the weekend, one of which turned deadly, are not connected. In one incident, a bystander captured video of San Jose police shooting and injuring a man at a taqueria, whom they say was possibly wielding a gun.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Carlos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#San Jose State#Sjpd Pio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Mother-In-Law

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.
MANTECA, CA
KRON4 News

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street. When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced […]
VALLEJO, CA
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy