A six-year-old autistic boy who went missing for about 90 minutes in Perth’s southern suburbs died in hospital after being found unresponsive in a neighbour’s backyard swimming pool.The boy, identified as Joey, went missing at about 4pm on Sunday from Riseley Street in Booragoon in Perth, his family said. When his family was unable to locate him, they approached law enforcement who then launched a search for the boy.Local residents were asked to check their backyards and outbuildings by police.Joey was found naked and unresponsive with critical injuries at 5.25pm in a swimming pool in a neighbouring property at Candish...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO