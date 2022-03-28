ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Isle of Palms reminds dog owners about the rules on the beach that apply for both residents and visitors

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whZFj_0esA5QTz00

Isle of Palms, South Carolina – Starting April 1, dog owners will have to adapt to the new time allowed to walk their dogs off-leashed in Isle of Palms, while following all the other rules that apply all-year-long.

According to Isle of Palms rules for dogs, local residents dog owners and visitors who plan to bring their dogs in the city should have their dogs vaccinated against rabies and have a metal license tag attached to their dog’s collar with the name of the license veterinarian who provided the vaccine.

In addition, dog owners must have the vaccination certificate ready during all times.

The dog permits are issued once per year and they can be obtained from the Isle Palms Police Department.

The city of Isle of Palms reminds dog owners and visitors with dogs about the new off-leash hours, a policy that changes on April 1 and September 15.

Dogs are allowed to be off-leash from April 1 through September 14 during the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. and from September 15 through March 31 during the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.

When dog owners are out with their pets off-leash during the allowed hours, they always must have leash in hand, have their dog under voice command and clean up any excrement. In all other times, dogs must be on leash and under complete control.

Not following these rules may result with a fine.

Please visit this link for more Isle of Palms dog rules details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press

40K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Palms, SC
Government
Isle Of Palms, SC
Lifestyle
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
State
South Carolina State
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
FOX Carolina

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#On The Beach#Police
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WRDW-TV

Clemson researchers discover cause of deadly dog disease

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Researchers with Clemson University say they’ve found a genetic cause of a disorder that can sometimes kill dogs. Congenital idiopathic megaesophagus, also known as CIM, is often found in German shepherds but other breeds are susceptible including Labrador retrievers, great Danes, dachshunds, and miniature schnauzers.
CLEMSON, SC
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
CHARLESTON, SC
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy