Isle of Palms reminds dog owners about the rules on the beach that apply for both residents and visitors

Isle of Palms, South Carolina – Starting April 1, dog owners will have to adapt to the new time allowed to walk their dogs off-leashed in Isle of Palms, while following all the other rules that apply all-year-long.

According to Isle of Palms rules for dogs, local residents dog owners and visitors who plan to bring their dogs in the city should have their dogs vaccinated against rabies and have a metal license tag attached to their dog’s collar with the name of the license veterinarian who provided the vaccine.

In addition, dog owners must have the vaccination certificate ready during all times.

The dog permits are issued once per year and they can be obtained from the Isle Palms Police Department.

The city of Isle of Palms reminds dog owners and visitors with dogs about the new off-leash hours, a policy that changes on April 1 and September 15.

Dogs are allowed to be off-leash from April 1 through September 14 during the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. and from September 15 through March 31 during the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.

When dog owners are out with their pets off-leash during the allowed hours, they always must have leash in hand, have their dog under voice command and clean up any excrement. In all other times, dogs must be on leash and under complete control.

Not following these rules may result with a fine.

Please visit this link for more Isle of Palms dog rules details.