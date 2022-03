A truck and trailer stolen from a Montrose residence were spotted this week in Grand Junction. Can you help authorities find it?. The truck and trailer were stolen from a Montrose residence early Saturday morning and authorities are hoping the public can help them find the truck - and the thief who stole it. On Monday, the truck was reportedly spotted in Grand Junction and the next day there was a sighting in Olathe. An eyewitness described the driver of the truck as "a short Hispanic male."

