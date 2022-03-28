PREP BASEBALL: Four teams can stake claim to area's best

Ranking the six area public school baseball teams this season has been a chore. As we enter this week, an argument for the top spot can be made for four teams, but all four have poison pills.

Let’s weigh in on those squads here.

DeSoto County currently leads all six teams in MaxPreps’ rankings, checking in at No. 149 statewide. The Bulldogs are 7-4 and have a quality pitching staff. Alas, they also coughed up North Port’s first win of the season and it wasn’t close – a 7-1 verdict at Arcadia.

Lemon Bay arguably has the deepest roster in the area. They can win games with pitching, hitting or baserunning. Problem is, they can lose games in those three areas, as well. And can we really rank Lemon Bay No. 1 when it has now been swept by Port Charlotte?

Ah, the Pirates. They trail just DeSoto County and Lemon Bay in the MaxPreps rankings and likely will pass the Mantas this week while drawing close to the Bulldogs. As mentioned above, they own a season sweep of the Mantas and are 4-0 against teams in our rankings. But they also wear the worst lost in the area this season – a 6-5 meltdown against Imagine, whose only other win came against winless Booker.

That brings us to Venice, a team MaxPreps utterly cannot figure out. Venice ranks ahead of only North Port in their rankings despite the fact they carry a monster schedule difficulty rating. Venice is 4-8 and could lose a few more games this week at an IMG tournament. But Marek Houston is back and the Indians looked like a completely different team in an impressive win at Riverview.

So which of these are No. 1? Well, find out below … but don’t take it very seriously at the moment because it’s all just a matter of the “eye” test:

1. Port Charlotte (8-4). There was plenty of controversy wrapped around the Pirates’ 4-3 win against Lemon Bay this past Friday. A number of 50-50 calls went against the Mantas and one call went against the Mantas on a subjective ruling regarding the definition of transferring the ball from a glove.

The play that has gotten the most scrutiny was Adrian Nina’s game-winning slide at the plate. If you want to go Zapruder and break down the video frame by frame, then maybe Nina was out by a hair. Alas, it was a bang-bang play at high speed and with the force-out throw coming high while Nina’s in a full-extension, headfirst dive, it’s a lot to ask of an umpire to nail that call 100 percent of the time.

Still, say Nina was called out. That wouldn’t have won the game for the Mantas. Who knows how it would have turned out. Throw this game out entirely and you still have the Pirates’ solid win at Lemon Bay earlier this season. So the Pirates are No. 1 and, seriously, it doesn’t matter since these two will likely meet again at districts.

2. Venice (4-8). Two words: Marek Houston. As my colleague Vinnie Portell pointed out in his story on Venice’s win at Riverview, it isn’t so much how good Houston is as it’s about how his presence puts everyone where they belong in the lineup and on the field.

Because the schedule is so brutal, the losses are going to continue to mount for the Indians. The Canterbury game on Thursday is the one to watch, since district foe Gulf Coast knocked them off last week. That will provide a bit of a gauge for where Venice truly sits in its district when taken in concert with the Houston-aided Riverview win. A later matchup with Sarasota is also one to watch.

3. Lemon Bay (7-5). We’ve already prosecuted the case at Port Charlotte. There’s another game worth discussing on last week’s docket. The Mantas let a game slip away at Out-of-Door last week. They held leads in the seventh and eighth innings of that 6-5 loss. Unlike the tough, 1-0 loss to Fort Myers the week before, blowing leads against a good team is not a morale-building “good” loss.

The Mantas will need to clean up the miscues that wrecked them against ODA and Port Charlotte during what I’m sure will be a week of rugged practices before a gimme against winless Booker on Friday.

4. DeSoto County (7-4). Here’s hoping all teams in the area start doing what Brady Anderson does with the Bulldogs’ schedule. The second-year DeSoto County coach is a proponent of playing series, rather than one-offs. His belief is that series give you a better idea of what’s working and not working. And, frankly, they’re just a whole lot of fun.

The DeSoto-North Port series this past week was the undisputed highlight of the local calendar. The Bulldogs will do it again this week with a three-game set against Lake Placid. Next week is a home-and-home with rival Hardee. How great would it be if all the local teams found ways to do what North Port and DeSoto did this week?

5. Charlotte (4-6). The Tarpons are committing errors at an alarming clip. They had 20 through eight reported games.

Charlotte went 0-3 this past week, though one can’t really slam them for that performance. The 3-1 loss to Port Charlotte will sting, but losing to a very good Bishop Verot and an IMG Royal team owns a victory against a team that beat Venice is no reason to hang one’s head. This week, the Tarpons will have to be careful not to look past a better-than-their-record North Port before their rivalry rematch at Port Charlotte.

6. North Port (1-10). The Bobcats had a cathartic breakthrough during the middle game of their three-game set against DeSoto County, but the Bulldogs administered a lashing to close out the series. Lost in all the … well … losses, is the breakout performance of Mikey Murray, who leads the area with a .500 batting average. He has been a steady presence in the Bobcats lineup.