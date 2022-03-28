ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID Booster Could Be Coming For More Americans

By Will Althoff
A fourth COVID shot could be coming even as Florida's case count drops.

Florida International University Infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty says things are looking good for the moment.

The most recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows the state averaged about 12-hundred cases for the two weeks ending March 24th, the lowest average since summer 2020.

The FDA could authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot as soon as this week.

