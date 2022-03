UNC Tar Heels fans reacted to the team advancing to the Final Four to take on the rival Duke Blue Devils in New Orleans. The UNC Tar Heels, in their very first season without Roy Williams as head coach, are heading back to the Final Four. After defeating No. 9 Marquette, No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 UCLA, the Tar Heels had to contend with No. 15 Saint Peter’s, who have gone on an incredible run all the way to the Elite Eight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO