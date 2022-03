During his 39-day “retirement” from football, Tom Brady was reportedly courted for a premier NFL broadcasting position. With FOX needing to replace its top NFL booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the network attempted to lure Brady into an analyst role, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Had he accepted the offer and stayed retired, Brady would have teamed up with Kevin Burkhardt, FOX’s new No. 1 play-by-play man.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO