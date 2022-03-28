ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis signs controversial ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill into law

By Rob Meachem
850wftl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis signed another piece of school related legislation into law today, putting his signature on the ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill which critics have referred to as...

www.850wftl.com

