MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams is now a finalist for the same position in two school systems. While Williams is one of five finalists vying to replace retiring Dr. Ann Roy Moore in the Montgomery Public Schools system, she’s also among the top three finalists to take over the Orleans Parish School Board in Louisiana.

SELMA, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO