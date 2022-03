Semiconductor design company Arm Ltd. plans to shed as much as 15% of its global workforce, which could affect the company's U.S. headquarters in San Jose. In a memo to employees that was first reported on by the British publication The Telegraph, newly-installed CEO Rene Haas said to expect a reduction of between 12% and 15% of its 6,400-employee workforce. Bloomberg reported that means as many as 1,000 people will lose their jobs but a source told the publication that most of those cuts would not be in Arm's engineer ranks.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO