DEA releases list of common emojis teens use as code to deal drugs

A California man is facing decades behind bars for his alleged involvement in illegal wildlife trade. According to the Justice Department, 30-year-old Jose Manuel Perez—aka “Julio Rodriguez”—was arrested last month after he tried to smuggle dozens of reptiles from Mexico into the U.S. Federal agents say the Oxford resident was stopped at the border, and was found with approximately 60 critters in small, tied-up bags concealed under his clothes. When questioned about the animals, which included snakes and lizards, Perez allegedly told customs they “were his pets,” however, prosecutors say it was eventually determined that Perez had spent years trafficking reptiles into the country from Mexico and Hong Kong.
