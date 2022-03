Syndergaard tossed 3.2 innings in a Cactus League win over Oakland on Monday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four. Making his first Cactus League appearance in an Angels uniform, Syndergaard breezed through the Athletics' lineup, allowing only an unearned first-inning run. He notched three of his final five outs via punchout before being pulled following a fourth-inning walk. Syndergaard has thrown only two major-league regular-season innings since 2019, but he could be a steal for the Angels -- and for fantasy managers -- this season if he's able to come anywhere close to the form he displayed early in his career with the Mets.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO