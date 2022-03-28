Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Headed to Arizona

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
Comments / 0