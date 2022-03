WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) – Charges were filed against two adults after a 13-year-old boy died of an overdose death while at a sleepover in Washington, Missouri. According to police, Zackary Foster, 13, was sleeping over his 12-year-old friend’s house in the 600 block of West 7th Street in August 2021. A detective told News 4 he believes the boys were experimenting with the parent’s drugs during the night. Specifically, police said they found Methamphetamine and other prescription drugs in the home.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO