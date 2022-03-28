ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Yu Chang: Steady in spring

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Chang is hitting .438 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored through six Cactus League games. Chang once again...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
KSDK

Matz has rough first inning as Cardinals fall to Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Steven Matz knows there will be better days ahead, and the good news is that those will come in games that count. Matz made his second spring start for the Cardinals on Saturday and allowed hits to six of the first eight hitters he faced, including a three-run homer, as the Marlins went on to a 9-2 victory.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
Morning Journal

Royals slam Scott, Guardians, 19-9

Kansas City scored all of its runs in the first four innings on the way to a 19-9 rout over the Guardians on March 28. Starter Adam Scott gave up eight of the runs, including three home runs. In two spring training appearances, he’s 1-1 with a 12.00 ERA in six innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s surprising take on Spring Training struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are anxiously monitoring Cody Bellinger during Spring Training, hoping the former NL MVP can return to his past form after struggling the past two seasons. Things haven’t gone well for Bellinger this spring, however, as he’s once again been striking out at unprecedented rates. His strikeout issues haven’t fazed him, though. Addressing the media Tuesday, Bellinger attempted to reassure Dodgers fans, claiming he’s feeling better than his production would suggest, via Bill Plunkett.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' David Dahl: Set to open season in minors

The Brewers reassigned Dahl to their minor-league camp Monday. Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he slashed .210/.247/.322 over 220 big-league plate appearances with the Rangers, Dahl was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in free agency. Though he was given the chance to compete for a bench job with the big club in spring training, Dahl ultimately wasn't able to make enough of an impression to push his way on to the Opening Day roster. He's expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll look to stay healthy and show some semblance of the power/speed combination that once made him a prized prospect in the Rockies system.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent to MiLB camp

The Brewers reassigned Kelley to their minor-league camp Monday. He's expected to open the season at Triple-A Nashville. Kelley last appeared in the majors in 2020 with the Phillies, pitching in four games out of the bullpen and giving up four earned runs over 3.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Zach McKinstry Optioned, Andy Burns Re-Assigned

The Los Angeles Dodgers made more Spring Training roster cuts on Tuesday by optioning Zach McKinstry to Minor League camp and re-assigning Andy Burns as well. The Dodgers are now down to 41 players in big league camp as Opening Day of the 2022 season nears. Burns and McKinstry remain...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Continues to tinker with mechanics

Bellinger appeared to adjust his hand level and angle while batting during Monday's Cactus League loss to Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the game. Bellinger has had a disastrous spring, going 3-for-22 with 15 strikeouts. Though Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated...
MLB

