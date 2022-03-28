ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Back with Saints

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The plan for Taysom Hill with Jameis Winston back on Saints

Taysom Hill filled in as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL midway through the season. Hill struggled as a passer, putting up a woeful 75.4 quarterback rating while still showing some effectiveness as a runner. With Winston...
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston showered himself with praise ahead of Saints reunion

The New Orleans Saints brought Jameis Winston back in NFL free agency and are hoping to see what the 28-year-old can bring to the table under a full season of work. After his 2021 campaign was cut short due to an ACL injury, Winston has been working his way back, and was handed another opportunity in New Orleans. Ahead of his reunion with the Saints, Winston wasn’t lacking any confidence, comparing himself to “your favorite quarterback,” via Nick Underhill.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Entrenched as backup

Coach Mike McDaniel described Bridgewater (concussion) as the Dolphins' "backup" quarterback during Monday's press conference at the NFL's annual league meetings, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. Bridgewater recently declined to discuss the role promised to him after signing with Miami, but McDaniel has now made absolutely clear that...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Opportunity knocks in '22

Vaughn currently slots in as the Buccaneers' No. 2 running back with the recent departure of Ronald Jones in free agency, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Vaughn saw a slight uptick in involvement over that of his rookie 2020 campaign last season, rushing for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries and adding four receptions for 26 yards. The Vanderbilt product then played a sizable role in the wild-card win over the Eagles, carrying 17 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while also recording a pair of receptions. Looking ahead to 2022, it appears we're on the verge of finding out if Vaughn's two-season, low-volume apprenticeship has laid the proper groundwork for what should be a clear-cut No. 2 role behind Leonard Fournette, barring an unforeseen draft pick or free agent-signing disrupting that plan.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Signs with Texans

Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Auden Tate to Falcons

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate has signed a one-year free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Tate, a fifth-year player out of Florida State, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2018. He appeared in 35 games (12 starts) in four years with the Bengals, recording 799 yards, two touchdowns and 61 receptions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Max Garcia: Agrees to deal with Giants

Garcia agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Garcia started 11 games for the Cardinals last season. He'll likely compete with fellow free-agent signee Jon Feliciano for the starting center gig in New York.
MLB

