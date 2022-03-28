Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Back with Saints

Vaughn currently slots in as the Buccaneers' No. 2 running back with the recent departure of Ronald Jones in free agency, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Vaughn saw a slight uptick in involvement over that of his rookie 2020 campaign last season, rushing for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries and adding four receptions for 26 yards. The Vanderbilt product then played a sizable role in the wild-card win over the Eagles, carrying 17 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while also recording a pair of receptions. Looking ahead to 2022, it appears we're on the verge of finding out if Vaughn's two-season, low-volume apprenticeship has laid the proper groundwork for what should be a clear-cut No. 2 role behind Leonard Fournette, barring an unforeseen draft pick or free agent-signing disrupting that plan.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO