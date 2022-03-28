Verastem Announces $150M Debt Financing To Support VS-6766, Defactinib Development

Supply chain improvement, leading to better on-shelf availability, drove positive variance relative to management’s prior guidance. Shares of General Mills rose 2.5% on Wednesday in a down market. The increase to the company’s full-year earnings guidance (earnings were previously expected to be 2% lower to 1% higher y/y and are now expected to be flat to 2% higher than last fiscal year) surprised the market since it came just one month after the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference. There, management discussed constraints related to on-shelf availability of dough, pizza and hot snacks, which resulted in a more modest outlook than was described on Wednesday.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO