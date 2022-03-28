ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Hitting well in spring

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Urias is hitting .500 through five Grapefruit League games. Urias has flexed some power as well, posting three home...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Castellanos’s first hit with the Phillies interrupted the Blue Jays broadcast crew reading a DUI apology

Nick Castellanos has done it again, folks. Sunday’s spring training game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays was Castellanos’s first with his new team in the NL East. Castellanos is just one of a handful of big additions to this Phillies club, but he’s also become quite a meme for consistently hitting home runs during somber on-air moments.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies' shortstop of future might be the opening day third baseman

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Twelve days before opening day, the Phillies' starting third base job is still an open competition, manager Joe Girardi said Sunday. Bryson Stott, the organization's top position prospect, entered the battle full bore when he got the start there Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. He made a nice showing with a bases-loaded walk and a two-run homer in a 10-5 win.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
KSDK

Matz has rough first inning as Cardinals fall to Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Steven Matz knows there will be better days ahead, and the good news is that those will come in games that count. Matz made his second spring start for the Cardinals on Saturday and allowed hits to six of the first eight hitters he faced, including a three-run homer, as the Marlins went on to a 9-2 victory.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
MLB
theScore

Dodgers trade recently DFA'd Beaty to Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty to the division rival San Diego Padres in exchange for minor-league right-hander River Ryan, the teams announced Monday. Beaty, 28, had recently been designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility infielder...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Grapefruit League
CBS Sports

Yankees' Reggie McClain: Sent to MiLB camp

The Yankees reassigned McClain to their minor-league camp Sunday. After finishing the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and attending camp as a non-roster invitee, McClain faced long odds to break camp with the Yankees. He didn't help his case for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen by giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks across two innings in his two Grapefruit League appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Alexander Wells: Optioned to Triple-A

Wells was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Wells debuted last season and threw 42.2 innings at the highest level, but he won't get the chance to break camp in the majors this year. It's hard to say he deserves a spot, as he struggled to a 6.75 ERA while striking out just 13.2 percent of opposing batters last season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Optioned to Triple-A

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Jones was in the mix for a major-league roster spot this spring, and he performed well in Grapefruit League action by going 5-for-14 with three doubles, four runs, an RBI, two walks and five strikeouts across seven appearances. He'll begin the year in the minors but should be in consideration for a call-up at some point in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Likely to face pitching Tuesday

Stewart (hand) is expected to take live batting practice Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Stewart didn't experience any setbacks with his bruised left hand after hitting off a tee Sunday, so he'll take another step forward by facing off against pitchers two days later. If all goes well, Stewart could rejoin the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Wednesday against the Rays.
MLB
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Examining spring training for prospects so far

So, how have the Baltimore Orioles done so far in spring training? As of Monday (March 28), they were sitting at a record of 5-5-1, which seems like a vast improvement from their record of 52-110 in 2021. The point of spring training, however, is to see how your prospects...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 19-9 win over the Guardians. Benintendi came into Monday's game with just one hit, so this was a reassuring showing from the Royals' presumed starting left fielder. The lefty hitter actually has a better slash line versus southpaws (.279/.350/.436) than right-handers (.259/.326/.420) over the last three seasons combined. Despite the slow start to spring, Benintendi is unlikely to see much of a challenge for playing time as long as he can stay healthy.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Optioned to Norfolk

Bannon was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bannon made eight Grapefruit League appearances this spring and went 4-for-12 with a home run, a double, four runs, four RBI, four walks and four strikeouts. He'll begin the regular season in the minors but will be in consideration to serve as major-league depth if he performs well in Norfolk.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Smith: Assigned to minor-league camp

Smith was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Smith, one of the prospects acquired from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, made a huge impression during his Cactus League appearances. He went 6-for-9 with two home runs, one double and five RBI over six spring games at the time he was assigned. Smith, who pressed for at-bats at third base, is expected to play all over the infield and center field while at Triple-A Round Rock.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy