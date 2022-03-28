Tigers' Wily Peralta: Assigned to minor-league camp

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO