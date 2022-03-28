ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Wily Peralta: Assigned to minor-league camp

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Peralta was reassigned to minor-league camp on Monday. Peralta remains stuck outside the United States due...

www.cbssports.com

News 12

Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Starts at SS

Rojas started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a double in Monday's spring training game against the Dodgers. Rojas was the first to step in for injured shortstop Nick Ahmed (shoulder) and could be a permanent fill-in. Ahmed is considering all options -- anything to avoid surgery -- so there's a need to find someone to slot in at shortstop for the immediate future. Rojas was penciled in as the starter at third base, but there could be a bigger need at short. He started 39 games at shortstop in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Sent to minor-league camp

Jackson was sent to minor-league camp Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Jackson made his major-league debut last season, tossing 11.2 innings. His 2.31 ERA over that small sample looks strong, but his 10:6 K:BB wasn't particularly impressive. He should be an option for the Dodgers at some point this year but won't break camp with the big-league squad.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Festa: Sent to minor-league camp

The Mariners reassigned Festa to minor-league camp Tuesday. Festa previously made 28 appearances for the Mariners between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he hasn't made it back to the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Festa showed an improved slider and increased velocity on his fastball during spring training, so he could be a candidate to rejoin the 40-man and active roster at some point if he excels at Triple-A Tacoma. Even in first year back from elbow surgery in 2021, Festa fared well at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 31 hitters over 21.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Foster Griffin: Sent to MiLB camp

The Royals reassigned Griffin to minor-league camp Monday, MLB.com reports. Though Griffin drew positive reports at big-league camp this spring, the Royals didn't have an opening for him on their active roster to begin the regular season. He'll likely continue to stretch out and slot into the rotation at Triple-A Omaha in 2022. His lone MLB appearance came during the 2020 season, when he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 19-9 win over the Guardians. Benintendi came into Monday's game with just one hit, so this was a reassuring showing from the Royals' presumed starting left fielder. The lefty hitter actually has a better slash line versus southpaws (.279/.350/.436) than right-handers (.259/.326/.420) over the last three seasons combined. Despite the slow start to spring, Benintendi is unlikely to see much of a challenge for playing time as long as he can stay healthy.
MLB

