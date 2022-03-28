'Candy': Jessica Biel Cracks Under Pressure in New TV Spot

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
Comments / 0