ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Candy': Jessica Biel Cracks Under Pressure in New TV Spot

By Edidiong Mboho
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser for the anticipated TV show, Candy, aired during the 94th Academy Award ceremony on ABC. The upcoming miniseries, which will star Jessica Biel in the titular role, is based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore by her friend and neighbor, Candy Montgomery. The thirty-second clip...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!

Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Jim Atkinson
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Timothy Simons
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Raúl Esparza
Person
Pablo Schreiber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Film Star#Abc#Love Death
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ABC Releases Key Art for 94th Oscars Featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. ABC released key art for the 94th Academy Awards on Friday — and it features the first official shot of this year’s three Oscar hosts. The 94th Oscars will be held March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes would be hosting the big night. In Tuesday’s image, Hall, Schumer and Sykes are seen sitting in a movie theater with their hands held high. The words “Movie lovers unite” sit above the Oscars’...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Julia Roberts Takes Down a Presidency in Exclusive Gaslit Trailer

“She’s completely insane—I love her,” Mo Dean (played by Betty Gilpin) says of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) in the trailer for Starz’s Gaslit, which you can watch exclusively below. It’s a line that sums up a very complex TV protagonist as well as the limited series that depicts her—examining extremist political figures with an eye both blisteringly critical and thoroughly humane.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ For Free to See Nicole Kidman’s Oscar-Nominated Performance as Lucille Ball

Click here to read the full article. If you were a fan of I Love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free to see what happened behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship. Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real-life couple who starred in the lead roles of I Love Lucy. The movie follows Ball and Arnaz’s relationship while filming the sitcom, which ran for six years on CBS from 1951 to...
MOVIES
Footwear News

‘Overwhelmed’ Will Smith Goes Viral Onstage at Oscars in Tuxedo & Sharp Shoes Before Winning Best Actor

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock and Will Smith were sharply dressed tonight at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Rock arrived onstage in a blue velvet tuxedo jacket and coordinating trousers to present the award for Best Documentary. Paired with a white suit, black bow tie and glossy black brogues, the comedian’s look was both dapper and fitting within classic evening dress codes. Smith was also sharply dressed in a black Dolce and Gabbana 3-piece suit, complete with a matching tuxedo jacket and vest, over a white shirt. Completing his ensemble were sparkling tie...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy