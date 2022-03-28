Tigers' Ramon Rosso: Loses out on roster spot

Piscotty (shoulder) will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Piscotty will check into the Cactus League lineup for the first time this spring after his ailing left shoulder provided no complications while he took live at-bats against some of the Athletics' farmhands over the weekend. Before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last August, Piscotty appeared to have moved into a part-time role, but he'll have a good chance at recapturing an everyday spot in the Oakland lineup to begin the season. Not only will Ramon Laureano not be available to start the campaign while he serves the final 27 games of an 80-game suspension, but Oakland also moved on from outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte in free agency this offseason without adding any established replacement options.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO