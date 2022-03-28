ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Ramon Rosso: Loses out on roster spot

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Tigers reassigned Rosso to their minor-league camp Monday. Detroit cut Rosso and Wily Peralta to reduce...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Cubs Trade Infielder Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks

Cubs trade Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs manipulate their roster leading up to Opening Day, they made a trade Sunday, sending infielder Sergio Alcántara to the Diamondbacks for cash. Alcántara was on the outside looking in this spring in the...
MLB
NESN

Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization. Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival. Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.
MLB
Wily Peralta
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Twins Add Veteran Chris Archer as Potential Rotation Boost

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who's coming off an injury-ruined season. He has a $2.75 million salary, and the deal includes a $10 million...
MLB
#Detroit#Tigers
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: In lineup Monday

Piscotty (shoulder) will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Piscotty will check into the Cactus League lineup for the first time this spring after his ailing left shoulder provided no complications while he took live at-bats against some of the Athletics' farmhands over the weekend. Before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last August, Piscotty appeared to have moved into a part-time role, but he'll have a good chance at recapturing an everyday spot in the Oakland lineup to begin the season. Not only will Ramon Laureano not be available to start the campaign while he serves the final 27 games of an 80-game suspension, but Oakland also moved on from outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte in free agency this offseason without adding any established replacement options.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.
MLB
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers turn to Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes for Opening Day start

PHOENIX -- Corbin Burnes' Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the Opening Day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers. Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers' April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven't yet named their starting pitcher.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Prepping for relief role

Santillan told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday that he'll serve as a reliever for the Reds to begin the season. "I'll go in and attack every hitter I face," Santillan said. Santillan has mostly served as a full-time starter since joining the Reds organization as a second-round...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Tiger heads to third team in as many seasons after trade to Diamondbacks

Sergio Alcantara has landed in his third organization in as many seasons after the Chicago Cubs traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations on Sunday. The Cubs announced Alcantara was designated for assignment on Wednesday last week. Alcantara, 25, made his MLB debut with the Tigers on Sep....
MLB

