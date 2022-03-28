ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Give Update on DWTS’ Pal Cheryl Burke Amid Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKZqH_0es9uYGl00
Shutterstock (2)

Checking in. Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been keeping an eye on friend Cheryl Burke amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence .

Everything We Know About Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Divorce

Read article

“Whenever I've talked to her, she's doing good,” Erbert, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Mercedes-Benz Oscars 2022 Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27.

The Kansas native noted that the split has been a “tough thing to go through” for her fellow Dancing With the Stars costar , 37, who filed for divorce from the Brotherly Love alum , 42, in February.

Erbert added: “But she's got a really good support system so that's good.”

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Relationship Ups and Downs

Read article

The 36-year-old Step Into the Movies star — who attended the Hollywood bash with his girlfriend on Sunday — also weighed in on how his longtime friend is dealing with her recent heartbreak.

“She's good,” Hough insisted.

Us confirmed last month that Burke submitted paperwork in Los Angeles on February 18 to terminate her marriage. The “Pretty Messed Up” podcast host listed the date of separation as January 7, just weeks after the estranged couple celebrated Christmas as family.

The California native cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The court documents revealed that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The estranged spouses tied the knot in May 2019 , one year after Lawrence proposed. Ahead of their split, the twosome confirmed that they put their family plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us earlier this month that the duo are “ keeping divorce matters private ,” noting that the “reason” for their divorce “was not about kids.”

Hough and Erbert, for their part, have been dating since 2015 . The lovebirds enjoyed a night out in Hollywood in celebration of the Oscars before gearing up for the return of their Las Vegas residency.

Dance Partners! Fake Proposals! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Timeline

Read article

“Dressing up is such a blast for both of us, but I find myself always finding his approval. I'm like, 'Babe what dress would you like best?' and I send him like a thousand outfits,” Erbert told Us on Sunday. “But honestly the fitting is the best part because you just get loaded with all of these gorgeous gowns and it's really truly hard to like pick your final look.”

The Hairspray Live! star explained that the duo would quickly be pivoting to work mode in anticipation of their Venetian Resort show that begins in May.

“It's going to be great,” the Dancing With the Stars judge said. “It did so well last year so we're keeping the party going.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Matthew Lawrence Spotted Without Wedding Ring While Attending 90s Con After Cheryl Burke Split

After Matthew Lawrence’s divorce from Cheryl Burke made headlines, he stepped out at the inaugural 90s Con without his wedding ring, waxing nostalgic about his Boy Meets World tenure. “It was really surreal playing a high schooler [and eventually] college freshman, and I really would come home to three kids,” former costar Trina McGee, who played […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Has Bad News for Fans of Her Red Hair Look

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is well-known for sporting bright red hair. But, her trademark look might just be a thing of the past. During an Instagram Q&A with her fans on Monday night, Burgess said that she'll be sticking with blonde tresses for the time being. One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Matthew Lawrence
Person
Derek Hough
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Relationship Ups#Downs
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Showed Off Their Lookalike Features in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign with the perfect theme for the mother-daughter duo, Live Every Moment. The joyous pair is not only showing off glamorous shoes for the upcoming season, but we love seeing their close bond on display. The promotional video shows them hugging and snuggling close — from their profile shots, they look so much alike with their mischievous grins. You just know that the two of them have the best time together. There’s just so much of Hawn that has been passed down...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status—So Sad!

Millions of viewers love tuning in to Good Morning America every day, largely thanks to the riveting presence and warm energy brought by anchor Robin Roberts, 61, the beloved broadcaster. Ever since they began their romance in 2005, Roberts’ fans have loved seeing her in a happy and loving relationship with her partner, massage therapist Amber Laign. Roberts frequently documents her personal life on her Instagram, from cute videos of the couple’s dog Lukas to shoutouts and words of wisdom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy