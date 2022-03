Playing mostly mistake-free, and taking advantage of lots of Aberdeen errors, the W.F. West baseball team defeated the Bobcats, 9-4, Tuesday evening. The Bearcats got ahead 2-0, before putting seven runs on the board in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away for the fairly comfortable win. W.F. West has yet to lose after splitting its first series of the season in Selah.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO