NBA

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains questionable

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Clarke (hip) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors. Clarke has missed...

www.cbssports.com

WausauPilot

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable for Grizzlies Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the. Jackson is dealing with right thigh soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday night's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
Action News Jax

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

DALLAS — (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for a Los Angeles debacle in Dallas that further endangered the postseason hopes of the Lakers. Now the club waits to see when the All-Star pair will be together on the floor again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the second consecutive year for the 2020 champs.
NBA
#Warriors
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (knee) available, starting for Warriors on Monday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton was listed questionable to play as he deals with right knee soreness. Not only has he been cleared to play through the ailment, with Klay Thompson sidelined due to right Achilles tendon injury management, Payton will also start on the wing.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
FOX Sports

Ja Morant's Grizzlies are 18-2 without him, MVP candidacy is up for debate I THE HERD

The Memphis Grizzlies have now played 20 games without their star player Ja Morant, and after beating the Golden State Warriors with Morant not on the court, it makes their record 18-2. The state makes it hard to argue Morant is as 'valuable' to the team as some would insist, leading Colin Cowherd to explore whether the Memphis player is a real candidate for the MVP award this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Jackson trolls Warriors after Memphis' blowout win

The Memphis Grizzlies are rolling toward the playoffs and letting everyone hear about it. The Warriors were the latest victim of the Grizz on Monday night. With Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. resting and Steph Curry out with a sprained foot ligament, the Grizzlies steamrolled the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but the Memphis Grizzlies are posing a tough problem. The Grizz is way out in front at halftime with a 63-37 lead over Golden State. The top scorer for the Grizzlies has been small forward Dillon Brooks (15 points)....
NBA

