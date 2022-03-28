ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax levy would finance improvements for Knappa firefighters

By Erick Bengel, The Astorian
 1 day ago
Buy Now A firetruck is parked in a bay at the fire district station. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A measure on the May ballot would increase property taxes within the Knappa-Svensen-Burnside Rural Fire Protection District to help the district better respond to emergencies.

Measure 4-214 seeks to raise more than $3.5 million over five years by levying $0.7167 per $1,000 of assessed value to fund staff, equipment and facilities.

If approved by voters, the measure would bring the fire district’s total tax rate to $1.90 per $1,000.

“We’re looking at maintaining and hopefully expanding what we can do for the district and our patrons,” Fire Chief Kurt Donaldson said.

The fire district, which has a crew of about 20 volunteers, hopes to add another full-time employee to work with Donaldson.

When the fire chief was hired in 2019, a visioning process with the fire district board and volunteers identified adding an employee as a priority.

“We’re at 640 calls or so last year, and it’s almost starting to be more than just one person can deal with as the only full-time person,” Donaldson said. “It’s probably time for us to look at bringing on somebody else.”

The new employee may take on training, recruiting and retaining firefighters, and could allow the district to have someone at the station at least one day on weekends.

The fire district is also short budgetwise, Donaldson said.

The firefighters need new turnout gear, such as helmets, gloves, jackets, pants and boots, he said.

The money from the tax levy would allow the fire district to buy new equipment and repair existing equipment.

Fire vehicles, for example, need to be regularly maintained and the components — such as pumps and ladders — tested. “The days of just doing an oil change and calling it good — that’s gone,” Donaldson said.

In recent years, the fire district has turned to grants to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses — the respiratory packs firefighters wear when they enter hazardous environments — and do seismic upgrades on the main fire station.

While grants may still be used — such as for new cardiac monitors — Donaldson said relying on them cannot be a long-term solution.

“They’re competitive, and eventually your luck runs out and you just don’t get ’em,” he said.

The fire chief said he plans to hold educational meetings about the ballot measure for the community before the election.

