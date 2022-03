New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul today filed legal action in the United States Supreme Court to block New Jersey from terminating the Waterfront Commission created by New York and New Jersey for the port that the two states share. The complaint invokes the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to seek a declaratory judgment and both preliminary and permanent injunctions to prohibit New Jersey from breaching the congressionally approved Waterfront Commission Compact between New York and New Jersey. New Jersey’s withdrawal would likely cause immediate and irreparable harm to New York, resulting in increased criminal activity, higher prices on incoming goods, and racial and gender inequities in hiring at the port.

