Mississippi State

3/28 – Rob Knight’s Monday Midday “Workweek” Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pleasant afternoon with a few clouds and plenty of sunshine. Fog will be a factor the next few morning but not in every location and may be patchy dense. The next system will move through the...

www.wxxv25.com

