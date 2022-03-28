Andrew Vaughn is out with a hip pointer injury. So who are the ‘Options B, C, D’ for the Chicago White Sox?

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, left, and third baseman Yoan Moncada go for a ride after finishing their morning workout on March 19, 2022, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he “feared the worst.”

As it turns out, Andrew Vaughn’s preliminarily return projection is one to two weeks after the right fielder was diagnosed with a hip pointer injury (bruised pelvis on the right side) Monday.

“Very good news,” La Russa said. “What the doctor said was ‘let’s see when the pain leaves.’ I think we just have to be patient.”

The injury occurred during Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Vaughn made a diving catch in right-center to rob Hanser Alberto in the fourth inning. Vaughn got to his feet but left on a cart.

Vaughn is a leading candidate to start in right field. A natural first baseman, Vaughn played 95 games in left field and 18 in right as a rookie last season. He slashed .235/.309/.396 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 127 games.

As for what the Sox will do in his absence, La Russa said “Options B, C, D. There will be somebody out there.”

Some of the options for right field still in camp include Gavin Sheets, Leury García, Adam Engel and Micker Adolfo.

Sheets started in right Monday against the San Diego Padres. Like Vaughn, Sheets is a natural first baseman and has played the position in seven of his first eight games this spring.

Sheets played 13 games in right field as a rookie last season. He had a .250/.324/.506 slash line with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 54 games and had a home run and a double in the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Adolfo, who is out of options, entered Monday with a .500 batting average (7-for-14) with one double, two home runs and six RBIs this spring.

“He’s done a good job,” La Russa said.

Engel battled various injuries ( strained right hamstring, left shoulder inflammation ) last season, appearing in just 39 games.

García signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal during the offseason to remain with the Sox. His versatility is a strength, with his ability to play second, shortstop, third and all three outfield positions. García started at second in the first two games of the ALDS and started in right in Games 3 and 4.

The topic of some Sox fans wanting the team to look outside of the organization for outfield help came up. La Russa, however, showed support for those already on the roster, saying, “Those are probably the fans who are not White Sox fans. White Sox fans know there are guys in this camp who can handle it.”

Third baseman Jake Burger also left Sunday’s game with left ankle discomfort before the bottom of the sixth. He’s listed as day to day, but said Monday he’s ready to get back to work. He was taking ground balls at third base before Monday’s home game against the Padres.

“(It’s) something I’ve been dealing with since like my injury, it’s just some scar tissue and stuff in there,” Burger said.

He missed all of the 2018 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon in spring training, then missed all of 2019 with a bruised left heel.

“My foot is a little more rigid, the Achilles is a little more rigid,” Burger said. “I’ve dealt with it like six, seven times last year and it’s not anything that takes me out for a week or even a game. ... It’s more of a precautionary type thing.”