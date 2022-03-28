ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man living in tree attacks New York Post reporter and photographer: NYPD

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

A 44-year-old homeless man living in a tree in an upper Manhattan park was arrested Monday morning after attacking a reporter and a photographer for the New York Post, police said.

Rewell Altunaga broke off a tree branch in Riverbank State Park on the Hudson River and threw it at the reporter, hitting him in the head, police said.

He then climbed down from the tree and allegedly knocked a camera out of the photographer’s hands.

The man has been the subject of at least two stories reporting he’s lived in the tree for months.

Altunaga was charged with criminal mischief and assault. The Post reporter did not immediately respond to an email.

The city Department of Homeless Services vowed Sunday to clean up the section of Riverbank State Park, where Altunaga has apparently been living in a makeshift abode high up in the tree.

Photos from the scene Monday showed Parks Department workers chainsawing the base of the tree the man used for his home.

The confrontation comes after Mayor Adams’ announcement that the city will begin dismantling homeless encampments around the city.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

